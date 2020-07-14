SI All-American Candidate Darius Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American
Prospect: CB Darius Jackson
Projected Position: Cornerback
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 175 pounds
School: Red Oak (Texas)
Committed to: Missouri 

Frame: Lean and long. Average width across upper body. Long, sinewy arms. Tightly-wound, developing thighs and trunk. Plenty of room for additional mass, muscle at next level. 

Athleticism: Adequate speed, with better burst. Above-average quickness at best; wastes some motion in and out of cuts. Flexible hips, ankle. Great leaper. Packs punch as tackler, but needs more strength. 

Instincts: Opportunistic. Reads quarterback’s eyes, guard keys to play half step ahead. Rare hand-eye coordination; capable of spectacular one-handed interceptions. Quick to diagnose run and flow downhill. Sheds blockers on outside with ease. 

Polish: Inconsistent footwork matched up one-on-one. Needs to clean up backpedal, hip turn. Doesn’t take advantage of length with arm, hand usage. Must add weight, strength. 

Bottom Line: Jackson has good size and instincts at cornerback, but likely lacks the athletic dynamism needed to keep up with SEC receivers. Projects as versatile, valuable contributor in Mizzou’s 4-2-5 scheme, though may top out as reserve.

