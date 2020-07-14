SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Darren Barkins Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: CB Darren Barkins
Projected Position: Cornerback
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot, 170 pounds
School: Chula Vista (Calif.) Mater Dei Catholic
Committed to: Oregon 

Frame: Long and very lean throughout his build. Above-average height with room to add muscle mass to the upper half, lower and trunk. 

Athleticism: Two-way prospect with production at wide receiver and defensive back. Fluid backpedal with smooth transition game. Faster than quick with long stride and above-average physicality. 

Instincts: Effective off-ball cover man in the zone or locked in assignments. Rock-solid ball skills with the length to use his full extension at the catch point. Can adjust to altered trajectory on the fly with good hand-eye coordination and body control. 

Polish: Strong run supporter with plus diagnostics along with low pad level and leverage wins in space. Comfortable in split stance or wide/parallel with bail technique.Could refine stance and power off of plant foot going forward. Limited samples of press coverage on tape. 

Bottom Line: Barkins has the athletic profile to develop into a ball-hawking boundary cornerback at the highest level. He has a great, long frame, transitions well and can play football at the apex. Should he fill out and enhance his polish on the island, he could assimilate into a college secondary as a field safety as well.

