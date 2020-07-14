SI All-American Candidate David Daniel Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: David Daniel

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds

Position: Safety

School: Woodstock (Ga.)

Committed to: Georgia

Projected Position: Field/Post-Safety

Frame: Athletic frame with very good body definition. Excellent length through arms with cut shoulders and biceps. Tightly-wound torso and lower half.

Athleticism: Plays with light feet and some bounce on back-end to change direction. Has very good build-up speed to aid his range and allow him to factor in space. Good plant-and-drive when coming forward either on underneath routes or squeezing line of scrimmage to attack the run.

Instincts: Takes very good angles to football and ball-carriers from third level. Tracks run and shows good vision across the second level in the box. Works to shed blockers and relies on knife technique to finish, but will attempt to deliver a blow if he’s allowed to generate force. Post-safety who reads and keys on quarterbacks before launching to attack passing lanes. Good leap timing and ball skills.

Polish: Will need to improve strength to be able to shed blocks to play the run efficiently in college. Also will need to become more consistent getting out of transition and not playing top-heavy. Should be ready to contribute in sub-packages after some physical development.

Bottom Line: Daniel currently plays field-safety and spends some time on the edges of the box. He has good ball skills, awareness and his play speed is aided by his anticipation on the back-end. He also plays with solid vision versus the run and takes good angles to the football. While he will need to add strength and develop in man coverage, Daniel projects well as a safety who can play in the post at the collegiate level.