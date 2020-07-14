SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate David Wohlabaugh Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: OL David Wohlabaugh
Projected Position: Offensive Tackle
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-6, 280 pounds
School: Cuyahoga Falls (Ohio) Walsh Jesuit
Committed: Kentucky 

Frame: Lower body is already filled out. Room for a little more weight up top. 

Athleticism: For his height and weight, Wohlabaugh moves laterally much better than most offensive linemen. From a three-point stance, he explodes forward during his first step. Violent hands. 

Instincts: Wohlabaugh is a finisher. He likes to pound opponents into the turf. Good at keeping a solid base during his kick step. Can play a finesse style of offensive tackle, yet be really powerful when pulling and trapping. 

Polish: Wohlabaugh does a tremendous job of moving in space and finishing blocks with power. Good arm extension when he engages defensive ends that speed rush. When pulling, he quickly turns, runs towards his target, and finalizes by extending his arms. 

Bottom Line: Wohlabaugh provides the power of an offensive guard, yet he can pass set like an offensive tackle. Really quick first step when pulling around to lead a gap series run. Wohlabaugh will be a versatile college offensive lineman.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American