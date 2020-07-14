SI All-American Candidate David Wohlabaugh Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: OL David Wohlabaugh

Projected Position: Offensive Tackle

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-6, 280 pounds

School: Cuyahoga Falls (Ohio) Walsh Jesuit

Committed: Kentucky

Frame: Lower body is already filled out. Room for a little more weight up top.

Athleticism: For his height and weight, Wohlabaugh moves laterally much better than most offensive linemen. From a three-point stance, he explodes forward during his first step. Violent hands.

Instincts: Wohlabaugh is a finisher. He likes to pound opponents into the turf. Good at keeping a solid base during his kick step. Can play a finesse style of offensive tackle, yet be really powerful when pulling and trapping.

Polish: Wohlabaugh does a tremendous job of moving in space and finishing blocks with power. Good arm extension when he engages defensive ends that speed rush. When pulling, he quickly turns, runs towards his target, and finalizes by extending his arms.

Bottom Line: Wohlabaugh provides the power of an offensive guard, yet he can pass set like an offensive tackle. Really quick first step when pulling around to lead a gap series run. Wohlabaugh will be a versatile college offensive lineman.