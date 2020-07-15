SI All-American Candidate Davion Weatherspoon Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: OC Davion Weatherspoon

Projected Position: Center

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 310 pounds

School: Detroit (Mich.) Harper Woods

Committed to: Ohio

Frame: Burly, rounded frame that is physically defined with nice length.

Athleticism: Loves to get to the second level with aggression and finish with flare. He possesses a desirable frame for an interior lineman, and he has the space to add more to it. He uses his hands well.

Instincts: He shows quick feet and explosion from his stands but can take negative steps as he moves to the second level.

Polish: His technique requires refinement in his footwork and ability to bend at times, however, he leverages well in close quarters and has finishing power to complete plays. He needs to improve upon his pass protection set to become more complete in his craft.

Bottom Line: Davion Weatherspoon is an interesting offensive lineman with a high ceiling if he can refine his craft and continue to fill out his frame. He shows nice finishing power but can be overly aggressive at times. He leverages well, but needs to improve his ability to bend and place his hands to do so effectively at the college level. He projects as a starter at the mid-major level with capability to add offers this fall.