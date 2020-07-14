SI All-American Candidate Davonte Pritchard Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Davonte Pritchard

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 200 pounds

School: Gardner (Kan.) Edgerton

Position: Athlete

Committed to: Kansas State

Projected Position: Middle Linebacker/Strong Safety

Frame: Well-proportioned. Above-average width across upper body, with long, defined arms. Relatively thick, tightly-wound thighs and trunk. Ample room for additional mass.

Athleticism: Fluid. Quick in short areas, and changes directions with ease. Shows flexibility in hips and ankles. Long-strider with good speed in open field. Natural strength. Arrives with pop as tackler.

Instincts: Fiery and intense. Aggressively attacks gaps upon diagnosing, closing distance in a hurry. Shows patience coming from defensive backfield when necessary; chops feet and shuffles to scrape. Keen sense of timing as blitzer.

Polish: Sound tackler; hits low and hard. Uses arms and hands well to shed blockers. Must smooth out backpedal as safety. Rarely asked to meet blockers and plug hole at point of attack, or cover outside receivers one-on-one. Ball skills largely unknown.

Bottom Line: Pritchard boasts the size, awareness and athletic traits needed to play multiple positions at the next level. Likely adds weight to settle in at middle linebacker, but should fill roles all over the field for Wildcats. Projects as quality, multi-year starter.