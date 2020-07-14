SI All-American Candidate DC Tabscott Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: DC Tabscott

Projected Position: Quarterback

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2.5, 201 pounds

School: Nashville (Tenn.) Father Ryan

Committed to: Appalachian State

Frame: Slightly above-average height for position. Adequate width across shoulders, chest. Long arms. Developing, tightly-wound lower half. Plenty of room for additional weight.

Athleticism: Good feet. Not a dual-threat, but quick enough to buy extra time in pocket, fast enough to scramble downhill for chunk yardage. Solid overall body coordination. Average arm strength at best.

Instincts: Natural pocket sense. Feels rush and adjusts to maintain integrity of pocket. Almost too comfortable throwing on run, off platform given middling velocity. Not afraid to take a hit with feet set.

Polish: Adequate accuracy to all three levels, though ball occasionally floats. Mostly shows good footwork while dropping. Keeps ball high in pocket. Relatively quick, repeatable over-the-top delivery.

Bottom Line: Tabscott lacks the arm talent to thrive at the Power-5 level, but his blend of passing skills and athletic traits are well suited for a G5 powerhouse like Appalachian State. Projects as multi-year starter for Mountaineers, with All-Conference potential.