SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate DC Tabscott Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: DC Tabscott
Projected Position: Quarterback
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-2.5, 201 pounds
School: Nashville (Tenn.) Father Ryan
Committed to: Appalachian State 

Frame: Slightly above-average height for position. Adequate width across shoulders, chest. Long arms. Developing, tightly-wound lower half. Plenty of room for additional weight. 

Athleticism: Good feet. Not a dual-threat, but quick enough to buy extra time in pocket, fast enough to scramble downhill for chunk yardage. Solid overall body coordination. Average arm strength at best. 

Instincts: Natural pocket sense. Feels rush and adjusts to maintain integrity of pocket. Almost too comfortable throwing on run, off platform given middling velocity. Not afraid to take a hit with feet set. 

Polish: Adequate accuracy to all three levels, though ball occasionally floats. Mostly shows good footwork while dropping. Keeps ball high in pocket. Relatively quick, repeatable over-the-top delivery. 

Bottom Line: Tabscott lacks the arm talent to thrive at the Power-5 level, but his blend of passing skills and athletic traits are well suited for a G5 powerhouse like Appalachian State. Projects as multi-year starter for Mountaineers, with All-Conference potential.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American