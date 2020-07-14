SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Dematrius Davis Jr. Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Dematrius Davis Jr. 
Status: SI All-American Candidate                                                                                    Vitals: 5-foot-11, 190 pounds         
Position: Quarterback
School: Houston (Texas) North Shore
Committed to: Auburn
Projected Position: Quarterback 

Frame: Fairly compact, yet possesses thick limbs and good definition. Well-built torso with defined arms, thick thighs and solid calves.

Athleticism: Good twitch and explosiveness, evidenced by posting a vertical jump of nearly 33 inches as a sophomore. Alters his foot quickness in his drops with good balance. Has very good in-pocket athleticism and awareness to elude rushers and reset to throw. Excellent agility and mobility as a runner. Can use good hesitation and suddenness to surprise tacklers and opens up stride in space.

Instincts: Very good ball security with two hands on football chest-high at all times around pocket traffic. Excellent at keeping eyes off rushers and on targets downfield, especially through third level. Somewhat of a “grip it and rip it” thrower with a classic over-the-top delivery. Ball comes out of hand with very good spin. Accuracy is best on downfield throws outside the numbers. 

Polish: Works currently in a shotgun-based offense with mainly half-field reads in the passing game. Does a good job of finding throwing lanes and has solid lower-half weight transfer in delivery. Will need to improve mental processing at working through progressions quickly and throwing with anticipation. 

Bottom Line: Davis has played against very good high school competition in the 6A division in Texas, where he has won two consecutive state championships. While he is still progressing on his anticipation as a passer, he’s an athletic quarterback with good pocket awareness and downfield accuracy. Davis fits best in a shotgun-spread offense with zone-read rushing concepts to take advantage of his running ability, married with a perimeter-based passing game.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American