SI All-American Candidate Dematrius Davis Jr. Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Dematrius Davis Jr.

Status: SI All-American Candidate Vitals: 5-foot-11, 190 pounds

Position: Quarterback

School: Houston (Texas) North Shore

Committed to: Auburn

Projected Position: Quarterback

Frame: Fairly compact, yet possesses thick limbs and good definition. Well-built torso with defined arms, thick thighs and solid calves.

Athleticism: Good twitch and explosiveness, evidenced by posting a vertical jump of nearly 33 inches as a sophomore. Alters his foot quickness in his drops with good balance. Has very good in-pocket athleticism and awareness to elude rushers and reset to throw. Excellent agility and mobility as a runner. Can use good hesitation and suddenness to surprise tacklers and opens up stride in space.

Instincts: Very good ball security with two hands on football chest-high at all times around pocket traffic. Excellent at keeping eyes off rushers and on targets downfield, especially through third level. Somewhat of a “grip it and rip it” thrower with a classic over-the-top delivery. Ball comes out of hand with very good spin. Accuracy is best on downfield throws outside the numbers.

Polish: Works currently in a shotgun-based offense with mainly half-field reads in the passing game. Does a good job of finding throwing lanes and has solid lower-half weight transfer in delivery. Will need to improve mental processing at working through progressions quickly and throwing with anticipation.

Bottom Line: Davis has played against very good high school competition in the 6A division in Texas, where he has won two consecutive state championships. While he is still progressing on his anticipation as a passer, he’s an athletic quarterback with good pocket awareness and downfield accuracy. Davis fits best in a shotgun-spread offense with zone-read rushing concepts to take advantage of his running ability, married with a perimeter-based passing game.