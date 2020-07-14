SI All-American Dequaveon Fuller Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: LB Dequaveon Fuller

Projected Position: Linebacker

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-feet-0, 230-pounds

School: Lehigh (Fla.) Lehigh Acres

Committed: Florida State

Frame: Stocky legs with a solid upper body build.

Athleticism: Has a very good first step. Quick hands. Fuller provides a good change of direction, even when he moves one direction and back the other direction. His strength might be his best physical attribute.

Instincts: Chases the football hard regardless of how far away from the ball carrier he may be. Fuller shows a penchant for initiating contact, as a defensive tackle, despite being undersized for the position in high school.

Polish: Fuller plays along the defensive line most of the time. Therefore, he’s not yet accustomed to down after down linebacker play. Still, he’s very good at attacking gaps, taking proper angles, and pursuing the football.

Bottom Line: Fuller provides a unique athlete that played defensive line in high school and will be transformed into an every-down linebacker at the college level. He’s very strong for his size, quick feet, and chases the football very hard.