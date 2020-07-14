SI All-American Candidate Derek McDonald Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Derek McDonald Status: SI All-American candidate Vitals: 6-foot-4, 230 pounds Position: Tight End/Defensive End School: Atlanta (Ga.) Marist School Committed to: Syracuse Projected Position: Athlete

Frame: Long, well-distributed athlete with room to add mass to upper body and improve lateral quickness.

Athleticism: Two-way player with impeccable length and relentless play-style. Has the opportunity to play tight end or as a hybrid edge rusher at the next level. Explosive with his reach and punch on defense, and he moves well for his size but can improve short-area quickness.

Instincts: Anticipates well and is aware of his surroundings. He pursues effectively on defense, but will occasionally take a negative step.

Polish: Room to grow as frame continues to fill out and add mass and definition, but has a high ceiling because of his frame and versatility. Relentless play-style and he seems to enjoy contact. He can improve his lateral quickness and short-area bursts to improve his overall game.

Bottom Line: McDonald is a prospect who possesses a high-ceiling because of his versatility and frame. He displays a relentless play-style and excellent anticipation. He comes from a high profile program that produces complete players, and he appears to be on the right track. He will be a multi-year contributor at the Power 5 level.