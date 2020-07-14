SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Derek McDonald Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Derek McDonald                                                                                           Status: SI All-American candidate                                                                                        Vitals: 6-foot-4, 230 pounds                                                                                            Position: Tight End/Defensive End                                                                                    School: Atlanta (Ga.) Marist School                                                                                       Committed to: Syracuse                                                                                             Projected Position: Athlete

Frame: Long, well-distributed athlete with room to add mass to upper body and improve lateral quickness. 

Athleticism: Two-way player with impeccable length and relentless play-style. Has the opportunity to play tight end or as a hybrid edge rusher at the next level. Explosive with his reach and punch on defense, and he moves well for his size but can improve short-area quickness. 

Instincts: Anticipates well and is aware of his surroundings. He pursues effectively on defense, but will occasionally take a negative step. 

Polish: Room to grow as frame continues to fill out and add mass and definition, but has a high ceiling because of his frame and versatility. Relentless play-style and he seems to enjoy contact. He can improve his lateral quickness and short-area bursts to improve his overall game. 

Bottom Line: McDonald is a prospect who possesses a high-ceiling because of his versatility and frame. He displays a relentless play-style and excellent anticipation. He comes from a high profile program that produces complete players, and he appears to be on the right track. He will be a multi-year contributor at the Power 5 level.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American