SI All-American Candidate Derek Wilkins Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Derek Wilkins
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 250 pounds
Position: Defensive End 
School: Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita High School
Schools of Interest: Cal, Stanford, Washington, UCLA, USC, Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon State, Boston College, Northwestern, Virginia
Projected Position: Defensive Tackle

Frame: Long and well-proportioned muscle mass all around. He should explode once he enters an advanced weight training regimen. 

Athleticism: He brings defensive end-caliber footwork with him wherever he lines up. Whether he ends up in college between or outside the tackles or a little bit of both, he should have the athletic advantage. Bendy to a degree atypical of his peers of the same size. 

Instincts: He’s got the nonstop motor coveted by college defensive end coaches. He understands angles and leverage from outside and inside of the tackle box. Consistently fights for inside hand positioning and extension. 

Polish: Wilkins is very good at the fundamentals of what all defensive lineman should be - strong, quick, and relentless. He rushes the passer with a plan of attack, and a changeup to work off a failed initial move. Mature beyond his years. 

Bottom Line: The single quip I could identify is how a smarter offensive lineman might use Wilkins’ penetrating style of play against him. Fortunately, his lighting fast get-off to which I’m referring is a very desirable and plastic trait to bring with you into college. Wilkins is a premiere talent with star potential.

