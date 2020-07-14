SI All-American Candidate Deshawn Troutman Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: LB DeShawn Troutman

Projected Position: Linebacker

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 205 pounds

School: Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater

Committed to: Miami

Frame: Impressive physique. Broad shoulders and wide chest. Long, muscled arms. Powerful, tightly-wound thighs and trunk. Ample room for additional weight, though size potential not unlimited.

Athleticism: Fluid. Quick feet, with flexible hips and ankles. Wastes little motion changing direction. Very good speed and acceleration; reaches fifth gear in a hurry. Powerful, with budding strength.

Instincts: Natural sense of awareness versus run and pass. Quick to diagnose. Plants foot and flows to ball with speed, running or ducking past would-be blockers. Physical when necessary; can takes on lineman in hole and shed with haste. Arrives low and with force as tackler.

Polish: Plays low, with wide base. Good footwork and hand usage. Very comfortable in zone coverage. Must add weight, strength before seeing field consistently.

Bottom Line: Troutman is dynamic linebacker with an impressive blend of athleticism and instincts. He’s at least 20 pounds away from contributing for Miami defensively, though could carve out early role on special teams. Starter upside with adequate weight gain.