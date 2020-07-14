SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Deshawn Troutman Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: LB DeShawn Troutman
Projected Position: Linebacker
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 205 pounds
School: Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater
Committed to: Miami

Frame: Impressive physique. Broad shoulders and wide chest. Long, muscled arms. Powerful, tightly-wound thighs and trunk. Ample room for additional weight, though size potential not unlimited. 

Athleticism: Fluid. Quick feet, with flexible hips and ankles. Wastes little motion changing direction. Very good speed and acceleration; reaches fifth gear in a hurry. Powerful, with budding strength. 

Instincts: Natural sense of awareness versus run and pass. Quick to diagnose. Plants foot and flows to ball with speed, running or ducking past would-be blockers. Physical when necessary; can takes on lineman in hole and shed with haste. Arrives low and with force as tackler. 

Polish: Plays low, with wide base. Good footwork and hand usage. Very comfortable in zone coverage. Must add weight, strength before seeing field consistently. 

Bottom Line: Troutman is dynamic linebacker with an impressive blend of athleticism and instincts. He’s at least 20 pounds away from contributing for Miami defensively, though could carve out early role on special teams. Starter upside with adequate weight gain.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American