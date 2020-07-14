SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Deshun Murrell Jr. Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: RB Deshun Murrell Jr.
Projected Position: Running Back
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 5-foot-11, 185 pounds
School: Centreville (Ala.) Bibb County
Committed to: UCLA 

Frame: Athletic with good definition in arms and torso. Strong shoulders. Stout midsection with above-average hips, thighs and calves. 

Athleticism: Good approach to line with solid quickness to punch through alleys. Speed-cutter who can string together multiple cuts while maintaining his vertical track. Has ability to bounce to edges and suited to be a B and C-gap runner. Runs with enough strength and contact balance to take advantage of leaky-yardage tacklers. Good long-speed to perform chunk runs. 

Instincts: Can be somewhat anxious in approach when pressing holes. Disciplined to execute original run concepts when attacking inside. Decisive runner whose patience shows up on edges when he needs to set up lead blocks. Good decision-maker to make appropriate cut off blocks. Has good second-level and open-field vision. 

Polish: Works in pistol, shotgun and stacked-I alignments. Also lines up as wildcat QB. Executes mainly gap and man-scheme run concepts with lead and power. Will need to increase mass and strength. Needs to prove he can be reliable in blitz-pickup/pass-protection. Pass game contribution can be expanded. 

Bottom Line: At first glance, Murrell looks like a typical speed runner. However, he has solid downhill tilt and runs with noticeable contact balance. He has long speed to make big plays and can bang, bend or bounce among his run tracks. Murrell has a chance to be a 3-down runner at the next level.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Hudson Wolfe Highlights and Evaluation

Hudson Wolfe is a tight end prospect from Hardin County High School in Savannah, Tenn. Wolfe is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jamier Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jamier Johnson is a cornerback prospect from John Muir High School in Pasadena, Calif. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Hayden Conner Highlights and Evaluation

Hayden Conner is an offensive tackle prospect from Taylor High School in Katy, Texas. Conner is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Juan Davis Highlights and Evaluation

Juan Davis is a tight end prospect from Everman High School in Fort Worth, Texas. Davis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Morice Blackwell Highlights and Evaluation

Morice Blackwell is a linebacker prospect from James Martin High School in Arlington, Texas. Blackwell is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylen Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylen Johnson is a safety prospect from La Salle High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate J.D. Coffey Highlights and Evaluation

J.D. Coffey is a safety prospect from Kennedale High School in Kennedale, Texas. Coffey is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Victory Vaka Highlights and Evaluation

Victory Vaka is a defensive tackle prospect from Westlake High School in Westlake Village, Calif. Vaka is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jabril McNeill Highlights and Evaluation

Jabril McNeill is a linebacker prospect from Sanderson High School in Raleigh, N.C. McNeill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Andrew Canelas Highlights and Evaluation

Andrew Canelas is an offensive tackle prospect from Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, N.C. Canelas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American