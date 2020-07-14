SI All-American Candidate Deven Eastern Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: DE Deven Eastern

Projected Position: Defensive Tackle/End

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 260 pounds

School: Shakopee (Minn.)

Committed to: Minnesota

Frame: Big and tall. Broad shoulders and wide chest taper to taut waist. Long arms. Thick, tightly-wound lower half. Ample room for additional mass and muscle as needed.

Athleticism: Sudden, with degree of explosiveness. Quick for size, with light, active feet. Flexible hips, ankles provide impressive sense of balance. Moves well in open space; long strider. Already powerful, with budding strength.

Instincts: Quick off the ball. Routinely crosses lineman’s face into backfield just after snap. Capable of shedding blocks with finesse or power. Good bend turning corner to quarterback, but not fast enough to rely on speed rush. Closes faster than expected in pursuit and finishes well in space.

Polish: Uses arms, hands adequately, but can certainly improve. Lacks plan after initial rush stymied; needs to add counters. Must be cognizant of pad level when engaged with lineman.

Bottom Line: Eastern’s blend of height, size and movement skills make him an extremely intriguing prospect. Quick enough to remain at defensive end, but ceiling could be highest sliding inside given additional weight. Projects as multi-year starter for Gophers either way, with versatility to play multiple roles across defensive line.