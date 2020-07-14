SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Devin Aupiu Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Devin Aupiu 
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 215 pounds
Position: Defensive End/Outside Linebacker
School: Oxnard (Calif.) Pacifica
Committed to: UCLA
Projected Position: Outside Linebacker

Frame: Tall and lanky with plenty of room to add lean mass all over. Blank slate as far as bulk goes. 

Athleticism: Fires out of his stance with decent leverage. Wins with speed and quickness, but we’ve seen flashes of strength. Looks like a skill player who got moved down on the line of scrimmage. 6’5 and wired head to toe with fast-twitch gold. 

Instincts: He’s a hammer that only sees nails. Motor is evident in every play, but can also play himself out of position. Can get swallowed up when he doesn’t choose a side of the tackle to work, but may be due to the slant-heavy, odd-front defense he played in. 

Polish: Unpolished as an edge defender, which also speaks to the allure of him as a recruit at a position where coaching can mean the difference between long-term success and failure. High ceiling with some technical flaws, but good habits. 

Bottom Line: When he’s playing with leverage, Aupie’s physical traits point towards a future 10-sack candidate at the next level under the right coaching. He has experience playing off the ball and bending the corner as a traditional defensive end, and excels at both.

