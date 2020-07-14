SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Devon Manuel Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Devon Manuel                                                                                                    Status: SI All-American candidate                                                                                    Vitals: 6-foot-8, 300 pounds                                                                                      Position: Offensive Tackle                                                                                            School: Arnaudville (La.) Beau Chene                                                                  Committed to: Arkansas                                                                                                Projected Position: Offensive Tackle

Frame: Mammoth. Towers over peers. Broad shoulders, wide waist and thick legs – especially for a player so tall. Significant growth potential in the upper body. 

Athleticism: More coordinated and dexterous than explosive. Relatively quick in short areas. Churns feet with surprising speed when drive blocking. Shows innate power even without maintaining a low base. Limited mobility in space could improve markedly in the college S&C program. 

Instincts: Intent on dominating defenders one-on-one. Uses sheer size to overwhelm linemen in the run game. Comfortable re-setting feet when pass-rushers change course. He has a natural sense of angles when re-directing. 

Polish: Something close to a blank slate in terms of technique. Has a consistent kick slide in pass protection must be implemented. He has a tendency to lose his base in the run game, which is unsurprising given height. Needs to develop a punch to take advantage of supreme length. 

Bottom Line: Manuel’s combination of size and raw athletic traits are tantalizing. Has long road ahead of him on the practice field and in the weight room, but boasts the tools of a starting SEC tackle. Arkansas is hoping he ends up on the left side, though lack of elite quickness could push him right.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American