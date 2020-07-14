SI All-American Candidate Devon Martin Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: TE Devon Martin

Projected Position: Tight End

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 240 pounds

School: Mesquite (Texas) Poteet

Schools of interest: Considering Georgia, Baylor, Oklahoma, among others

Frame: Long and muscular frame, capable of adding weight to lower and upper portions of his body.

Athleticism: Good speed and athleticism for someone with a big frame. Able to line up out wide and have success as a wide receiver. Able to make the smaller guys miss and big enough to break tackles as well.

Instincts: Had a good understanding of his position and as well what he is capable of with his frame. His instincts shine over and over again as you see him get in position to make plays. Especially when high pointing a ball over a slightly smaller cornerback.

Polish: Would like to see his high school team find ways to utilize him as a true tight end to give him opportunities to come out and line up as an end line tight end and run routes from that position.

Bottom Line: Devon Martin will more than likely be a tight end in college and already has a good start on the pass catching and athletic side of it. Once in college and they can develop him into a better blocker from the line of scrimmage, the ceiling is going to be really high.