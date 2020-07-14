SI All-American Candidate DJ Fryar Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: LB DJ Fryar

Projected Position: Linebacker

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 205 pounds

School: Steilacoom (Wash.) Steilacoom

Committed to: Arizona

Frame: Tall with narrow build and good length. Lean muscle in upper and lower half with room to add mass to trunk.

Athleticism: Runs relatively well with long stride. Some short-area quickness and redirection ability. Upper body strength on display despite high center of gravity.

Instincts: Plays outside the box a lot at the prep level with solid outside-in principles against the run. Consistent disengager with a control in his tackling technique. Above average awareness and play recognition.

Polish: Comfortable operating in space with great pursuit angles and finishing power in chase situations. Raw in navigating the wash and filling holes. Minimal coverage samples on tape but tools to execute on third down.

Bottom Line: Fryar is a raw prospect from a linebacker’s technical standpoint but possesses the frame and tools to make plays on defense. He looks more like a rover or additional defensive back compared to a traditional linebacker with room to fill out and play downhill on a consistent basis. Strengths in space and on the move could signify three-down upside later in his college career.