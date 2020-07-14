SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate DJ Sims Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: DJ Sims                                                                                                                  Status: SI All-American candidate                                                                                        Vitals: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds                                                                                            Position: Wide Receiver                                                                                                        School: Christchurch (Va.)                                                                                       Committed to: Wake Forest                                                                                       Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Long, slender athlete with frame to carry mass across upper and lower body. 

Athleticism: Long receiver with room to grow in frame and explosiveness when leaping. He tracks the ball well down the field and times his jumps accordingly, but there is a lack of explosion at times. He is a long strider when he gets unwound, but he lacks short, quick bursts in tight areas. 

Instincts: He times his jumps efficiently when high pointing the football, and he tracks the ball well. He uses his frame to his benefit against smaller defenders. 

Polish: He has a desirable frame that leaves plenty of room to grow. He is still raw in his overall skill set, and he will need to improve his ability to stem and leverage routes to become a complete receiver at the college level. 

Bottom Line: Sims is a receiver who has the makings of being a possession target with his frame and lack of overall top-end speed and short-area quickness. He shows an ability to track the ball and uses his hands effectively. He needs to improve his explosiveness as a leaper, and he has to consistently work to improve his route tree. He projects as a contributor at the Power 5 level.

