SI All-American Candidate Donnie Gray Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Donnie Gray
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot, 190 pounds
Position: Cornerback/Wide Receiver 
School: Deerfield (Mass.) Deerfield Academy
Committed to: Northwestern 
Projected Position: Athlete 

Frame: Solid, athletic prospect with complete frame for his overall size. Could maintain at the collegiate level. 

Athleticism: Able to impact the game in all three phases. Explosive in short spaces allowing him to have impact on return game. Has a track background, and it shows on the open field at wide receiver, defensive back as well as on special teams. 

Instincts: Plays various roles across the field, and he is a natural athlete. He shows the ability to consistently make plays and more often than not finds himself in the right position. Junior highlights kick off with easy-looking pick six featuring awareness, change of direction and ball skills. 

Polish: Finding his true position is going to be key, however, he has upside on both sides of the ball. Aggressive, instinctive player in the secondary while sitting as vertical threat as a pass-catcher. Ready to make an impact early on kick coverage and return units. 

Bottom Line: Gray is a dynamic athlete who is effective in all three phases of the game at the high school level. The well put together prospect will make an impact on special teams, while finding his true fit at the college level as either a flashy wide receiver or instinctive cornerback.

