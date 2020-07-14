SI All-American Candidate Dontavius Nash Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Dontavius Nash

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 170 pounds

Position: Safety

School: Gastonia (N.C.) Hunter Huss

Committed to: North Carolina

Projected Position: Safety

Frame: Tall with a broad build and muscular definition in the upper half. Considerable room to fill out throughout, particularly in the trunk and lower half.

Athleticism: Runs relatively well in the open field with a longer stride. Displays great range from the middle of the field with high-pointing ability and solid hands. Closes distance between him and the target with good speed with some finishing power.

Instincts: Plays wide receiver and factors in the return game in addition to safety duties, with success in each spot. Often appears as the best athlete on the field in rural North Carolina, with big flashes on defense. Confident defensive back with enforcer tendencies despite lack of size. Strong linear burst and above-average laterally.

Polish: Fluid athlete with good ball skills regardless of position. Shines brightest with the ball in the air, coming off the hash and elevating to make plays. Some corner experience enhances backpedal and understanding of leverage. Unafraid to play the alley with physical support.

Bottom Line: Nash has a strong foundation as a balanced safety prospect in that he is an alpha at the apex and makes plays downhill as well. Playing all over the field with aggression could help him make the move to the nickel or in the box safety role on occasion at the next level, though he needs to hit the weight room hard to do so at the same rate of success in college.