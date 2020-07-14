SI All-American Candidate Dorian Stephens Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: WR Dorian Stephens

Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 180 pounds

School: Stilwell (Kan.) Blue Valley

Committed to: Kansas State

Frame: Small, lean frame with room to add 20 or more pounds once in a college strength and conditioning program.

Athleticism: A natural athlete who excels on the edge as a cornerback at the high school level. He displays nice ball skills down the field, and he uses his hands well at the line of scrimmage to jam bigger receivers.

Instincts: His instincts are the best part of his game, as he mirrors receivers effectively and is able to flip his hips and run down the field or break through the ball to disrupt passes.

Polish: Smith is a cornerback with high upsides because of his naturally athletic ability to run and cover in space, but he has to improve his frame to be more consistent at the college level, especially in run support.

Bottom Line: Shafeek Smith is a naturally athletic defensive back, who mirrors well in coverage and is fluid in his hips and lateral quickness. He needs to improve his overall frame to make and impact at the college level. He projects as a group of 5 starter or Power 5 contributor.