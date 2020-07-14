SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Dorien Ford Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Dorien Ford
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 290 pounds
Position: Defensive Tackle 
School: Pittsburgh (Pa.) Baldwin
Schools of Interest: Considering Arizona, Pitt, Kentucky and Arkansas, among others. 
Projected Position: Defensive Tackle

Frame: He’s gained a bit of really good weight over the last several years of high school while remaining lean and agile. 

Athleticism: A player this size, with this type of first step and explosiveness is really rare. He’s going to be able to overwhelm interior offensive linemen athletically on the next level. His pad level indicates great hips and he converts speed to power well. 

Instincts: He has a plan and works it quickly upfront. He even shows a backup plan if and when he’s caught on the first move. He makes quick decisions and attacks the ball carrier really well when closing space in the backfield. 

Polish: There are signs of just about everything other than an in depth pass rush skill set on the inside. He can be a bit of a proponent of bull-rush, but for good reason. He rag tosses interior linemen around and gets to their chest quickly. 

Bottom Line: Wherever Ford lands, he will make a smaller program very happy. He’s got defensive tackles size with the burst of a defensive end. The first step is out of this world for a player of his size.

