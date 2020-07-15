SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Dylan Betts-Pauley Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Dylan Betts-Pauley
Projected Position: Running Back
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot, 218 pounds
School: Hoover (Ala.) High School
Committed to: Vanderbilt 

Frame: Compact build with even weight distribution throughout the upper and lower half. Muscular, broad chest with a developed trunk. 

Athleticism: Mid strider who runs better than frame suggests. The average accelerator but can get to top speed relatively quickly. Strong laterally with a change of direction skill as well as one-cut and go bounce. Runs a bit high, yet with good lean at the prep level. 

Instincts: Minimal wasted space runner with good vision through the hole and ambition in space. Runs behind his pads and excels upon contact with finishing grit. Nose for the marker and/or end zone with reckless abandon for the body from an effort standpoint. 

Polish: Knows when to press the line and gear it down in zone schemes to allow lanes to develop. Good footwork relative to size with high stride, limiting arm tackles. Can use off-hand with good power and hold own in the receiving game. Tools to pass protect. 

Bottom Line: Betts-Pauley may bring a versatile running back/fullback combo to Vandy similarly to fellow Alabamian Khari Blasingame did in recent years. He isn’t quite swift enough to play the workhorse role in a modern offense but can wear down a defense late in games. Should he improve third-down ability as receiver or pass protector could develop into a change of pace back with manufactured touches in the SEC.

