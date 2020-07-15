SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Dylan Flowers Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Dylan Flowers
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 5-foot-10, 150 pounds
Position: Cornerback
School: Playa Del Rey (Calif.) St. Bernard
Schools of Interest: Arizona, Colorado, Tennessee, Utah, Washington, Fresno State, Nevada and USC
Projected Position: Cornerback

Frame: Decent length and plenty of room for growth. He would look better with another 10 pounds on him next year. 

Athleticism: Really easy going hips and opens up in a heartbeat. Very well coordinated. Plays with a low center of gravity. Good speed. Good physicality up on the line of scrimmage. Capable tackler. High effort player with production. 

Instincts: He’s got a knack for forcing turnovers. Likes to cut off slant routes with physicality early and often. Flowers does a good job of not letting opposing receivers stay on their desired path. 

Polish: Tends not to lean one way or another when moving backward. Looks like his eyes are usually right. Good recovery speed when receivers get some separation early. Good flexibility in his hips and good foot speed 

Bottom Line: Flowers is a well-rounded and bendy cornerback. He’s got great athleticism and can run with the best of them. He’s good at coming down and help fill run/screen lanes in a hurry, but he makes his money in man coverage. He’ll also be an asset on special teams.

Football

