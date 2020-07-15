SI All-American Candidate Dylan Goffney Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American
Prospect: Dylan Goffney
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 195 pounds
Position: Wide Receiver 
School: Cypress (Texas) Bridgeland
Committed to: SMU 
Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Long and lean. Average overall width. Somewhat low waisted. Well-proportioned lower body, with tightly-wound thighs and calves. Ample room for extra muscle, especially in the upper half. 

Athleticism: Exceptional body control. Gifted aerial athlete, easily adjusting to the ball in midair. Outstanding ball skills. Impressive balance through contact as ball-carrier. Loose hips and ankles, especially considering his size. Adequate long speed. 

Instincts: Imminent jump-ball threat. Good vision in the open field. Massive catch radius; routinely hauls in underthrows, overthrows, back-shoulder throws. Consistently makes the first defender miss in open space. 

Polish: Hands of a college veteran. Advanced route-runner; sells breaks. Varies release from the line of scrimmage. Works entire field, making catches downfield, in flats, across the middle. Especially dangerous matched up one-on-one in the red zone. Willing, effective blocker. 

Bottom Line: Goffney boasts every physical trait needed to star with the exception of long speed. Hands and body control stick out most but shows major potential as route-runner. Profiles as a multi-year starter, with All-Conference upside.

