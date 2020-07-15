SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Edwin White Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Edwin White
Projected Position: Safety
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot, 196 pounds
School: Mobile (Ala.) UMS Wright-Preparatory School
Committed to: Tennessee 

Frame: Compact and developed. Above-average width across upper body. Long, muscled arms. A bit high waisted. Powerful, tightly-wound thighs and trunk. Room for more weight, but likely tops out around 210 pounds. 

Athleticism: Good acceleration. Long-strider with above-average long speed. Adequate overall quickness and flexibility. Strong. Packs major punch as tackler. Natural ball skills. 

Instincts: Advanced awareness in coverage. Reads quarterback’s eyes to pounce early as deep center fielder, resulting in interceptions and pass breakups. Effortlessly tracks ball in air. Hands catcher whose experience at receiver translates to defense. Aggressive flowing downhill in run support. 

Polish: Fluid backpedal. Just as comfortable manning deep middle as attacking LOS as run defender. Big hitter, but not the most sound tackler. Shows patience as last line of defense in run support. 

Bottom Line: White is a strong, fast and instinctive safety with the size and ball skills to play multiple roles for Tennessee. Should see the field early in sub packages as extra defensive back, eventually emerging as quality, versatile starter at either safety spot.

