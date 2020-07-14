SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Eli Richey Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: OL Eli Richey
Projected Position: Offensive Guard
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 290 pounds 
School: Greensboro (Ala.) Southern Academy
Committed to: Georgia Tech

Frame: Big chest and wide shoulders. Average length. Strong trunk in lower half with big thighs and calves. 

Athleticism: Snap to whistle type. Anxious and urgent at the snap and engages quickly. Good upper-body strength and point explosion. Capable of bringing his feet and digging man out of alleys. Can climb to linebackers in his linear track. 

Instincts: Takes appropriate initial angle when asked to downblock and delivers good thump. Sustains with strength in base-block situations. At his best when short-setting in pass-protection to reduce space. Capable of using a decent power step to recover and bury when blocking half a man across the pocket. 

Polish: Plays left and right tackle. Executes mostly gap-scheme blocking concepts, via power and counter leads. Limited pass-protection reps and experience. May struggle with speed-rushers and recovery at college level. Can appear fairly heavy-footed when in space at times. 

Bottom Line: While he currently plays on the edges at left and right tackle, Richey likely will kick inside to guard at the next level. He’s a rugged trenchman with good upper-body strength and excels in phone booths.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American