SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Elijah Davis Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Elijah Davis
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 260 pounds
Position: Defensive End 
School: Wagener (S.C.) Wagener-Salley
Schools of Interest: South Carolina, West Virginia, East Carolina, Western Kentucky, Tennessee Chattanooga, Georgia State and Campbell. 
Projected Position: Defensive End/Tackle 

Frame: Big and well-proportioned. Adequate natural width across upper body; already carries significant muscle. Long arms. Thicky, tightly-wound thighs and trunk. Slender calves. Lacks unlimited growth potential, but could easily carry more weight. 

Athleticism: Solid strength and overall power. Arrives with major force as tackler. Good feet, though lacks degree of short-area quickness. Adequate open-field speed. Tight hips limit overall mobility in space. 

Instincts: Not overly physical given frame. Finesse player at this point who prefers to win with speed, quickness. Takes good angles when flattening down line of scrimmage. Surprisingly effective tackler in space; chops feet and gets low to mitigate quickness disadvantage. 

Polish: Raw. Doesn’t use arms or hands effectively against blockers. Low stance, but tendency to quickly lose base. Needs to add pass-rush moves; overly reliant on natural tools, rip. 

Bottom Line: Davis shows more athletic dynamism on film than underwhelming recent testing numbers suggest. Plenty quick and strong for strong-side defensive end, but ceiling highest with additional weight at tackle. Needs to be coached-up regardless. Potential Power-5 contributor, but could be best suited for lower level.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Hudson Wolfe Highlights and Evaluation

Hudson Wolfe is a tight end prospect from Hardin County High School in Savannah, Tenn. Wolfe is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jamier Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jamier Johnson is a cornerback prospect from John Muir High School in Pasadena, Calif. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Hayden Conner Highlights and Evaluation

Hayden Conner is an offensive tackle prospect from Taylor High School in Katy, Texas. Conner is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Juan Davis Highlights and Evaluation

Juan Davis is a tight end prospect from Everman High School in Fort Worth, Texas. Davis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Morice Blackwell Highlights and Evaluation

Morice Blackwell is a linebacker prospect from James Martin High School in Arlington, Texas. Blackwell is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylen Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylen Johnson is a safety prospect from La Salle High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate J.D. Coffey Highlights and Evaluation

J.D. Coffey is a safety prospect from Kennedale High School in Kennedale, Texas. Coffey is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Victory Vaka Highlights and Evaluation

Victory Vaka is a defensive tackle prospect from Westlake High School in Westlake Village, Calif. Vaka is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jabril McNeill Highlights and Evaluation

Jabril McNeill is a linebacker prospect from Sanderson High School in Raleigh, N.C. McNeill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Andrew Canelas Highlights and Evaluation

Andrew Canelas is an offensive tackle prospect from Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, N.C. Canelas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American