SI All-American Candidate Elijah Sabbatini Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: S Elijah Sabbatini

Projected Position: Strong Safety

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 195 pounds

School: Biloxi (Miss.)

Committed to: Ole Miss

Frame: Lean and muscled. Good width through shoulders, chest. Sinewy arms. Tightly-wound, powerful thighs and trunk, with rocked-up calves. Room for more mass, likely playing around 210 pounds.

Athleticism: Above-average speed, with better burst. Adequate feet; shows some wasted motion while backpedaling, planting. Hips are fluid enough, though lacks degree of ankle flexibility. Strong.

Instincts: Solid awareness in coverage. Reads quarterback’s eyes before pouncing toward target. Offers aggressive help in run support. Will lower shoulder and run through blockers toward the ball. Packs punch as tackler; shoots low and with force.

Polish: Lacks experience matching up with receivers one-on-one. Not the fastest to flip hips and sprint; needs to prioritize quickness, flexibility in training. Must add mass to hold up in box against SEC linemen.

Bottom Line: Sabbatini is a powerful, aggressive safety with adequate overall mobility. Likely bulks up 10-20 pounds in Oxford and settles in at strong safety, where his instincts and athletic tools translate best. Projects as key special-teamer and reserve at least, with starter potential.