SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Elijah Sabbatini Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: S Elijah Sabbatini
Projected Position: Strong Safety
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 195 pounds
School: Biloxi (Miss.)
Committed to: Ole Miss 

Frame: Lean and muscled. Good width through shoulders, chest. Sinewy arms. Tightly-wound, powerful thighs and trunk, with rocked-up calves. Room for more mass, likely playing around 210 pounds. 

Athleticism: Above-average speed, with better burst. Adequate feet; shows some wasted motion while backpedaling, planting. Hips are fluid enough, though lacks degree of ankle flexibility. Strong. 

Instincts: Solid awareness in coverage. Reads quarterback’s eyes before pouncing toward target. Offers aggressive help in run support. Will lower shoulder and run through blockers toward the ball. Packs punch as tackler; shoots low and with force. 

Polish: Lacks experience matching up with receivers one-on-one. Not the fastest to flip hips and sprint; needs to prioritize quickness, flexibility in training. Must add mass to hold up in box against SEC linemen. 

Bottom Line: Sabbatini is a powerful, aggressive safety with adequate overall mobility. Likely bulks up 10-20 pounds in Oxford and settles in at strong safety, where his instincts and athletic tools translate best. Projects as key special-teamer and reserve at least, with starter potential.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American