Cade Klubnik Earns SI All-American's Elite 11 MVP Honors

Clemson Tigers pledge Cade Klubnik was the obvious choice for Sports Illustrated All-American's winner at the 2021 Elite 11 Finals.

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. -- Sports Illustrated All-American has named Austin (Texas) Westlake quarterback Cade Klubnik as its undisputed winner of the 2021 Elite 11 Finals.

Klubnik, who is committed to Clemson, was the lone passer to finish in the top three of SI All-American's daily rankings each day in Los Angeles. He took home top honors in the Pro Day circuit and finishing second by the slimmest of margins during the Accuracy Gauntlet, just behind Texas commit Maalik Murphy.

"I’m just so excited, it was exactly how I dreamed (of) the week going," Klubnik told SI All-American following his enshrinement. "Crazy how it all worked out. We had an amazing group. Coach (Jordan) Palmer, I’ve probably learned more in the past three or four days than I’ve learned in a long time…

“This is definitely up there for sure…that’s a huge personal goal of mine — just to have that honor.”

From the Elite 11 coaching staff, which had Klubnik on top after the first day before he won their metric for the gauntlet on Friday — the decision would come later in the day.

The honor was the latest accolade for one of America’s premiere prep prospects. Klubnik, who led Westlake to a state championship as a junior, is also an All-American bowl selection in addition to local and regional tabs in the Lone Star state.

In 2020, he registered a head-turning 35:3 touchdown to interception ratio while completing 67% of his passes in accounting for 50 total touchdowns (15 rushing).

Klubnik was named MVP of the 6A state championship game against Southlake Carroll following an 18-of-20 passing performance.

You can find our summary of Klubnik's performance throughout the week below.