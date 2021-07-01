Elite 11: Day One Live Blog and Updates

Sports Illustrated home
Elite 11 2021: Day One Live Blog and Updates

Live updates from the first day of the 2021 Elite 11 Finals.
MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. -- Under the lights near the beaches of Los Angeles, 20 of the nation's finest quarterbacks are gathered to compete in the annual Elite 11 Finals.

After impressing the Elite 11 scouting staff at regional events across the country, the field is set as follows: Medina (Ohio) High's Drew Allar, Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon's Devin Brown, Valdosta (Ga.) Lowndes' Jacurri Brown, Memphis (Tenn.) PURE Academy's Tevin Brown, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy's AJ Duffy, Flower Mound (Texas) High's Nick Evers, Southlake (Texas) Carroll's Quinn Ewers, Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine Military's Holden Geriner, Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco's Katin Houser, Lafayette (La.) St. Thomas More Catholic's Walker Howard, Greenwood (Ind.) Center Grove's Tayven Jackson, Clovis (Calif.) High's Nate Johnson, Austin (Texas) Westlake's Cade Klubnik, Gardena (Calif.) Serra's Maalik Murphy, Pinson (Ala.) Pinson Valley's Zach Pyron, Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy's Luther Richesson, Martin (Tenn.) Westview's Ty Simpson, Canton (Ga.) Cherokee's AJ Swann, Cypress (Texas) Bridgeland's Conner Weigman, and Owensboro (Ky.) High's Gavin Wimsatt.

The Sports Illustrated All-American team is reporting live from Mira Costa High School, where the competition is taking place. The live blog below will serve as the hub for all of our content throughout the first workout. 

Live Blog

  • Murphy and Malik Willis have the strongest arms of anyone so far. Murphy is easily the tallest player here and Willis' physical build is incredibly imposing for a quarterback.
  • The group of receivers is small and comprised of local talent. The more-coveted pass catchers will be in action later this week.
  • In an end zone fade drill, Texas commit Maalik Murphy had the best touch on his pass in a group alongside Ewers and Wimsatt.
  • Florida commit Nick Evers is one of many representatives of the SEC present 
  • Alabama commit Ty Simpson is settling in nicely, the ball comes off his hands very cleanly
  • Ewers showing off the side-arm delivery on the intermediate routes in the end zone, similar to the passes that went viral earlier this summer. 
  • In a group of ideal-looking passers, Texas pledge Maalik Murphy may be the most physically impressive from frame to motion. 
  • Early on the most eyes are on Ohio State QB commitment Quinn Ewers, and it’s not jus the media. 
  • This year's group of quarterbacks looks incredibly impressive physically on the hoof--each appears well over 6-foot
  • Elite 11 college counselors on scene: Sam Howell (North Carolina), Spencer Rattler (Oklahoma), Dorian Thompson-Robinson (UCLA), Malik Willis (Liberty)
  • Baylor commit Zach Pyron from Alabama was the 20th quarterback to arrive after a flight delay in Dallas
  • Quarterbacks arrive at day one of the Elite 11.

