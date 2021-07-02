Elite 11: Day 2  Photo Gallery

The top quarterback prospects in the nation are in Los Angeles to compete in the Elite 11. Here are some action shots from Day 2.

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. -- Day two of the Elite 11 Finals is in the books, as the group of 20 elite 2022 gunslingers went through the highly anticipated pro-day event at Mira Costa High School.

Below are some of the best shots from the day's events.

Texas Commit Maalik Murphy

Murphy finished 11th on the SI All-American scoring event on the day. With overwhelming physical presence and eye-popping arm talent, Murphy has been a pleasure to watch this week.

Miami Commit Jacurri Brown

The Miami commit out of Lowndes, Georgia has struggled with consistency throughout the event but has shown flashes of what's made him one of the nation's most sought-after quarterbacks in this class.

Clemson Commit Cade Klubnik

Klubnik took home the MVP honors on Day 2, completing 16 out of 20 throws with perfect ball placement according to the SIAA staff. He had a reason to smile on day two.

FSU Commit AJ Duffy

Duffy struggled to start but bounced back as the pro day script moved along. He's shown flashes of brilliance throughout the week but will need a major performance on day three to remain in the upper echelon of the SIAA Elite 11 rankings.

Ohio State Commit Quinn Ewers

Ewers bounced back in a major way on day two here at the Elite 11 following a subpar performance for the Buckeye commit's standards.

Rutgers Commit Gavin Wimsatt

The Rutgers commit shows life in his right arm and balances it with plus athleticism.

Baylor Commit Zack Pyron

For a quarterback that was playing in a triple-option offense in 2019, Pyron shows poise and consistency in his footwork and delivery.

Penn State Commit Drew Allar

The Penn State commit finished middle of the pack on the pro day workout with a score of 49 from the SIAA staff.

Uncommitted Tevin Carter

The Memphis, Tennessee prospect bounced back in a major way following a mediocre day one here at the Elite 11. When he can get his cleats in the ground with a solid base, he's on par with most in attendance.

USC Commit Devin Brown

Brown had an excellent pro day on Thursday. One receiver in attendance said it was Brown who threw the prettiest ball.

Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler

The Heisman Trophy candidate headed into the 2021 season, Spencer Rattler was the only camp counselor not to compete in the pro day script but still flashed that first-round caliber right arm on Wednesday and in warmups Thursday.