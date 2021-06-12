Elite 11 Field Set with Big Arms, Sleepers Alike

The marquee quarterback competition of the offseason, the Elite 11 Finals, has its field set for the 2021 showcase. Twenty of the nation’s top performers during the national tour of regional competitions will head to Los Angeles to duke it out for the coveted title of Elite 11 MVP at the end of the month.

Top prep prospects of yesteryear like Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Fields and Caleb Williams just last year, have taken home the hardware following several days of drills and evaluations designed to get the elite uncomfortable before making pressure throws under a national spotlight.

The 2021 field is littered with passers the recruiting world has come to know over the years right along with late risers, sleepers and multiple uncommitted talent.

SI All-American looks at top storylines heading into the event.

The Field

Devin Brown, Queen Creek (Ariz.) High (Committed to USC)

Walker Howard, Lafayette (La.) St. Thomas Moore (LSU)

Quinn Ewers, Southlake (Texas) Carrol (Ohio State)

Nick Evers, Flower Mound (Texas) High (Florida)

Nate Johnson, Clovis (Calif.) High

Holden Geriner, Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine Military (Auburn)

Zach Pyron, Pinson (Ala.) Pinson Valley (Baylor)

Katin Houser, Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco (Boise State)

Maalik Murphy, Gardena (Calif.) Serra (Texas)

Tayven Jackson, Greenwood (Ind.) Center Grove (Tennessee)

AJ Swann, Canton (Ga.) Cherokee (Maryland)

Luther Richesson, Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy

Tevin Carter, Memphis (Tenn.) Kirby

Ty Simpson, Martin (Tenn.) Westview (Alabama)

AJ Duffy, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy (Florida State)

Connor Weigman, Cyprus (Texas) High (Texas A&M)

Drew Allar, Medina (Ohio) Medina (Penn State)

Cade Klubnik, Austin (Texas) Westlake Cade (Clemson)

Gavin Wimsatt, Owensboro (Ky.) High (Rutgers)

Jacurri Brown, Valdosta (Ga.) Lowndes (Miami)

Big Prospects with Bigger Arms

Much like it did with Williams before his win a year ago, much of the pre-camp conversation is going to be centered around arguably the most coveted 2022 passer in the country before (and after) making a verbal commitment — Ewers. The Texan, who was once committed to UT but now strongly resides on the Ohio State commitment list, has warranted the most coverage because of his prowess against elite competition in the Lone Star State, great athleticism and a big-time right arm that can be seen pushing the ball 50–plus yards down the field as much as he can drop his arm angle and whiz one by a linebacker’s ear hole.

From a physique and arm standpoint, some in the Ewers class of potential ‘wow’ throws on a classic frame include Simpson, Jackson, Evers, Brown, Pyron, Weigman and Geriner, especially when the Auburn commitment is on the move. If any of the bigger bodies can keep up with the ‘favorite’ through pro day workouts, traditional camp and the classroom work, this could be a competition to remember.

Precision Passers Plentiful

The Elite 11 is about the marathon, and consistency within it, as much as it is about going viral with a single long toss. This is where the bulk of the field will look to shine and that conversation may begin with the QB who finished up on the scoreboard over Ewers to end the 2020 season in Texas — Klubnik. The Clemson commitment, who has grown somewhat close to Ewers through the process and competition, is as healthy as he’s been since the preseason last year. While he’s as comfortable as any thrower while on the run, the precision, accuracy and timing he provides in the process may be tough to compete with in L.A.

Duffy, the Florida State pledge, may be among the top combinations of big bodies with strong arms and precision in the field, with Murphy, Howard, Houser, Swann and Allar in somewhat of a similar light. Brown, despite his commitment to the USC Trojans, was viewed beyond the initial tier of passers in the class when he made the pledge, but his regional stop in Houston was as good as we’ve seen at the event this year.

Boom or Bust

There’s no denying the talent with the remainder of the field, but the four days of intense competition isn’t easy to adjust to. Wimsatt, the true face of Rutgers’s top 10 class, wowed during some of his time at the regional, while consistent accuracy was harder to accomplish. With the diversity in what is being asked of the QBs, especially during the non-scripted portions of the program, the future Scarlet Knight could be the talent to keep a close eye on during each day.

Johnson, who remains uncommitted, didn’t have the national reputation many on the list did over the long stretch, but really came on to close out the tour at the L.A. regional. He was the unquestioned ‘who is that guy?’ steady performer worthy of tracking into the final event. Carter, also yet to make a pledge, commanded attention at the Nashville regional of late and he’s added new scholarship offers since. Richesson was among the biggest surprises of the entire regional tour, earning the nod over dozens of Power 5 prospects, so his momentum isn’t something to sleep on.

