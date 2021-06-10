Elite DB Toriano Pride Eyeing Visits, Summer Commitment

Three of the top programs in the running for Toriano Pride have already hosted him through the first week of June. The coveted defensive back recruit out of St. Louis (Mo.) Lutheran North took a local unofficial visit to Missouri before official visits to both Ohio State and Oregon.

The trio, along with the ACC's top program and the most consistent in the SEC East, represent a handful of programs clamoring most for Pride to make a potential verbal commitment.

"Clemson, Ohio State, Oregon, Georgia, Missouri," he told Max Torres of who is recruiting him the hardest.

It could soon result in a summer decision. Perhaps as soon as the month of June, he said, as college football is back to a recruiting frenzy after the 15-month long NCAA dead period.

Missouri hosted the local star for its 'Night at the Zou' event to kick off the month. It was then off to Ohio State for his primary official visit, where he spent time with Buckeye commitments Quinn Ewers, Jyaire Brown and Kaleb Brown, who committed to OSU during the visit weekend.

"It was fun," Pride said. "It was real good, got to meet the players, hang out with them and meet the coaches finally. They really showed that you’re a priority and they want you...showing me film, talking to me.

"Based off the time of us building this relationship for a year and a half, they’ve always made me feel like a priority with how consistent they are with me."

The rising-senior star, listed at 5'10", 180 pounds, didn't have much time in between the trip to Columbus and an official visit with the Oregon Ducks, another program long on his trail. It hadn't previously hosted one of the nation's most coveted cornerback projections for a visit.

"I talk to Coach (Rod) Chance and Coach (Mario) Cristobal a lot," he said. "I've always liked Oregon as a kid, just playing there, that’s a top team in the Pac-12.

"They're real successful. What Coach Chance told me, just the opportunity to play up there. It means a lot."

The trips won't soon slow for Pride, who will visit Clemson over the weekend before additional trips to Arkansas, Georgia and Auburn. The latter pair of SEC trips are to be official visits, he added.

Pride, who will graduate high school in December and enroll at his program of choice in January, says there is no clear leader in his recruitment at this time.

The class of 2022 recruit does know what he's searching for in a landing spot, however.

"Just getting a really good vibe, my parents liking it and me liking it," he said. "Talking to some of the players that are currently there and getting their perspective on why they chose a school."

Just before enrolling in college in January, Pride will cap his prep career at the 2022 All-American Bowl in Texas.

More from SI All-American

Class of 2022 Team Recruiting Rankings - June 1

Recruiting in a Pandemic

Perennial Powers to Ramp up Recruiting in June

Top Commitments for Each Top 25 Program

Photo Gallery: Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco

For more on college football recruiting, follow @SIAllAmerican on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.