Leading Off: Springing Ahead

It was a warm evening in April, not autumn, and the stands were two-thirds empty, not the full house the game usually draws. Otherwise all felt normal when St. John Bosco and Mater Dei, two of the nations top high school programs, met in Santa Ana last month. The SoCal powerhouses capped off California's pandemic-created spring season, and the unofficial State Championship Game was also a college recruiter's dream - more than 50 of the players in uniform have offers to play for FBS schools. Soon they'll be starring around the country, but on this night, all that mattered to them was this: Mater Dei 34, Bosco 17
High School Football: St. John Bosco vs. Mater Dei

Sports Illustrated contributing photographers, Kohjiro Kinno and John W. McDonough, photograph the clash between the SoCal powerhouses - St. John Bosco vs. Mater Dei

HS_Football_Bosco_Mater_Dei_00001
HS_Football_Bosco_Mater_Dei_00002
HS_Football_Bosco_Mater_Dei_00003
HS_Football_Bosco_Mater_Dei_00004
HS_Football_Bosco_Mater_Dei_00005
HS_Football_Bosco_Mater_Dei_00006
HS_Football_Bosco_Mater_Dei_00007
HS_Football_Bosco_Mater_Dei_00008
HS_Football_Bosco_Mater_Dei_00009
HS_Football_Bosco_Mater_Dei_00010
HS_Football_Bosco_Mater_Dei_00011
HS_Football_Bosco_Mater_Dei_00012
HS_Football_Bosco_Mater_Dei_00013
HS_Football_Bosco_Mater_Dei_00014
HS_Football_Bosco_Mater_Dei_00015
HS_Football_Bosco_Mater_Dei_00016
HS_Football_Bosco_Mater_Dei_00017
HS_Football_Bosco_Mater_Dei_00018
HS_Football_Bosco_Mater_Dei_00019
HS_Football_Bosco_Mater_Dei_00020
HS_Football_Bosco_Mater_Dei_00021
HS_Football_Bosco_Mater_Dei_00022
HS_Football_Bosco_Mater_Dei_00023
HS_Football_Bosco_Mater_Dei_00024
HS_Football_Bosco_Mater_Dei_00025
HS_Football_Bosco_Mater_Dei_00026
HS_Football_Bosco_Mater_Dei_00027
HS_Football_Bosco_Mater_Dei_00028
HS_Football_Bosco_Mater_Dei_00029
HS_Football_Bosco_Mater_Dei_00030

