SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate E’Maurion Banks Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: E’Maurion Banks                                                                                                      Status: SI All-American candidate                                                                                          Vitals: 6-foot-4, 260 pounds                                                                                        Position: Defensive End                                                                                                            School: Wichita Falls (Texas) Rider                                                                                Committed to: Texas Tech                                                                                              Projected Position: Strong Side Defensive End 

Frame: Solidly built from top to bottom. Long arms and thick legs. Already looks the part of a Power Five college prospect. 

Athleticism: For a defensive end, some of the quickest feet one will see. Good bend. Changes direction like a linebacker. Good, effective power. Quickness exceeds expectations relative to size. 

Instincts: Banks avoids blocks whether it be by jumping over a cut block, sidestepping an offensive guard, or using a stab move into the chest of an offensive tackle. Reads screen passes extremely well. Mixes up inside and outside pass rush moves. 

Polish: Instincts and athleticism allow Banks to peel off and make plays in space versus screen passes, outside zone plays and option plays. One-arm stab move is Banks’ go-to maneuver to rush off the edge. 

Bottom Line: Banks is a bona fide pass rusher with the ability to play the run as well. A player with a good bend off the edge and a powerful stab move to thwart offensive tackles, Banks can break down the pocket with an outside or inside maneuver. Banks provides the upside to be an every-down player for Texas Tech.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American