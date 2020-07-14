SI All-American Candidate E’Maurion Banks Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: E’Maurion Banks Status: SI All-American candidate Vitals: 6-foot-4, 260 pounds Position: Defensive End School: Wichita Falls (Texas) Rider Committed to: Texas Tech Projected Position: Strong Side Defensive End

Frame: Solidly built from top to bottom. Long arms and thick legs. Already looks the part of a Power Five college prospect.

Athleticism: For a defensive end, some of the quickest feet one will see. Good bend. Changes direction like a linebacker. Good, effective power. Quickness exceeds expectations relative to size.

Instincts: Banks avoids blocks whether it be by jumping over a cut block, sidestepping an offensive guard, or using a stab move into the chest of an offensive tackle. Reads screen passes extremely well. Mixes up inside and outside pass rush moves.

Polish: Instincts and athleticism allow Banks to peel off and make plays in space versus screen passes, outside zone plays and option plays. One-arm stab move is Banks’ go-to maneuver to rush off the edge.

Bottom Line: Banks is a bona fide pass rusher with the ability to play the run as well. A player with a good bend off the edge and a powerful stab move to thwart offensive tackles, Banks can break down the pocket with an outside or inside maneuver. Banks provides the upside to be an every-down player for Texas Tech.