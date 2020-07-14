SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Emile Aime Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: LB Emile Aime
Projected Position: Linebacker
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 5-feet-10, 205 pounds
School: Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) University School
Schools of Interest: Considering Colorado State, Louisville, Kentucky, Purdue, Southern Miss, Yale and Brown, among others.

Frame: Really put together upper body. More room for weight in his legs down the line. 

Athleticism: First-step quickness similar to a safety. Without question, Aime provides excellent hip power and drive. Hand-eye coordination is very good, which could translate to ball skills and coverage upside. Really quick when moving laterally. 

Instincts: Stays parallel to the line of scrimmage before charging to the ball carrier. Will change direction quickly when he sees the quarterback take off or if the ball is passed in his general direction. 

Polish: Good use of hands to fend off blockers. Aime truly understands when to shoot a gap or simply take on a blocker in the run game. Solid in pass coverage. 

Bottom Line: Aime is smaller inside linebacker with excellent quickness and instincts. A powerful hitter, Aime’s ability to drive on the football allows him to be effective versus the run or the pass.

