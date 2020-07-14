SI All-American Candidate Emile Aime Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: LB Emile Aime

Projected Position: Linebacker

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 5-feet-10, 205 pounds

School: Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) University School

Schools of Interest: Considering Colorado State, Louisville, Kentucky, Purdue, Southern Miss, Yale and Brown, among others.

Frame: Really put together upper body. More room for weight in his legs down the line.

Athleticism: First-step quickness similar to a safety. Without question, Aime provides excellent hip power and drive. Hand-eye coordination is very good, which could translate to ball skills and coverage upside. Really quick when moving laterally.

Instincts: Stays parallel to the line of scrimmage before charging to the ball carrier. Will change direction quickly when he sees the quarterback take off or if the ball is passed in his general direction.

Polish: Good use of hands to fend off blockers. Aime truly understands when to shoot a gap or simply take on a blocker in the run game. Solid in pass coverage.

Bottom Line: Aime is smaller inside linebacker with excellent quickness and instincts. A powerful hitter, Aime’s ability to drive on the football allows him to be effective versus the run or the pass.