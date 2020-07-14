SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Emmett Morehead Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: QB Emmett Morehead
Projected Position: Quarterback
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals:6-foot-6, 225 pounds
School: Alexandria (Va.) Episcopal
Committed to: Boston College 

Frame: Towering passer with even muscle distribution and good length, similar to the build of Clemson star passer Trevor Lawrence. 

Athleticism: Powerful base with enough elusiveness to make the initial defender miss. Solid production rolling to strong side (right) with some threat to pick up yardage as a runner thanks to a long stride. 

Instincts: Enough arm strength to play to the second level without a consistent base. Can vary velocity on several levels relative to play call. Touch and timing jump off the screen on vertical and out-breaking routes. 

Polish: Throws a high-arching ball with great touch when working off speed. Stands tall in the pocket and offers an above-average three-quarter release point and fairly quick motion. Has found success getting through a progression with grit to but targets time. Willing to stand tall in the pocket and deliver into the rush. 

Bottom Line: Morehead is a classic pocket passer with a strong arm, anticipation and touch to all three levels. He has a good presence on short drops and can get to the second read with speed and accuracy outside the numbers. With the understanding of timing and pace, he has the physical tools to run a spread offense immediately. Working to play more off platform and on deeper drops could round out his game.

