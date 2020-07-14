SI All-American Candidate Erick Cade Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Erick Cade

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 315 pounds

Position: Right Tackle

School: Denton (Texas) Braswell

Schools of Interest: Ole Miss, Alabama, Arizona State, Texas, Arkansas, Baylor, LSU, Texas A & M and Oklahoma State, among others.

Projected Position: Right Tackle/Guard

Frame: Huge. Massive shoulders, broad chest and wide waist. Long, developing arms. Natural girth across lower body. Room for more weight, but lean muscle and composition will be emphasis.

Athleticism: Good feet in the phone booth; chops with speed and power. Limited overall mobility due to lack of hip flexibility. Average speed as puller and in open field. Natural strength overwhelms, but middling explosion and pop.

Instincts: At his best drive-blocking down LOS; routinely flattens defenders. Comfortable working combo block to second level. Not especially nasty; tendency to give up on blocks once ball is past him.

Polish: Plays with consistent base. Promising kick slide in pass protection, especially considering average quickness. More of a “catcher” at this point, leaning into defenders with mass. Must develop punch.

Bottom Line: Cade’s sheer size pops off the tape, and he’s more fluid than those mammoth shoulders and thighs suggest. Plenty strong, but needs more explosion to maximize playing power. Depending on surrounding personnel, projects as quality, multi-year starter at guard or right tackle.