SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Erick Cade Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Erick Cade
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 315 pounds
Position: Right Tackle
School: Denton (Texas) Braswell
Schools of Interest: Ole Miss, Alabama, Arizona State, Texas, Arkansas, Baylor, LSU, Texas A&M and Oklahoma State, among others.
Projected Position: Right Tackle/Guard

Frame: Huge. Massive shoulders, broad chest and wide waist. Long, developing arms. Natural girth across lower body. Room for more weight, but lean muscle and composition will be emphasis. 

Athleticism: Good feet in the phone booth; chops with speed and power. Limited overall mobility due to lack of hip flexibility. Average speed as puller and in open field. Natural strength overwhelms, but middling explosion and pop. 

Instincts: At his best drive-blocking down LOS; routinely flattens defenders. Comfortable working combo block to second level. Not especially nasty; tendency to give up on blocks once ball is past him. 

Polish: Plays with consistent base. Promising kick slide in pass protection, especially considering average quickness. More of a “catcher” at this point, leaning into defenders with mass. Must develop punch. 

Bottom Line: Cade’s sheer size pops off the tape, and he’s more fluid than those mammoth shoulders and thighs suggest. Plenty strong, but needs more explosion to maximize playing power. Depending on surrounding personnel, projects as quality, multi-year starter at guard or right tackle.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Hudson Wolfe Highlights and Evaluation

Hudson Wolfe is a tight end prospect from Hardin County High School in Savannah, Tenn. Wolfe is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jamier Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jamier Johnson is a cornerback prospect from John Muir High School in Pasadena, Calif. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Hayden Conner Highlights and Evaluation

Hayden Conner is an offensive tackle prospect from Taylor High School in Katy, Texas. Conner is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Juan Davis Highlights and Evaluation

Juan Davis is a tight end prospect from Everman High School in Fort Worth, Texas. Davis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Morice Blackwell Highlights and Evaluation

Morice Blackwell is a linebacker prospect from James Martin High School in Arlington, Texas. Blackwell is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylen Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylen Johnson is a safety prospect from La Salle High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate J.D. Coffey Highlights and Evaluation

J.D. Coffey is a safety prospect from Kennedale High School in Kennedale, Texas. Coffey is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Victory Vaka Highlights and Evaluation

Victory Vaka is a defensive tackle prospect from Westlake High School in Westlake Village, Calif. Vaka is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jabril McNeill Highlights and Evaluation

Jabril McNeill is a linebacker prospect from Sanderson High School in Raleigh, N.C. McNeill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Andrew Canelas Highlights and Evaluation

Andrew Canelas is an offensive tackle prospect from Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, N.C. Canelas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American