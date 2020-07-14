SI All-American Candidate Erik Russell Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Erik Russell Status: SI All-American candidate Vitals: 6-foot-7, 255 pounds Position: Offensive Tackle School: Boston (Mass.) Boston College High School Committed to: Wake Forest Projected Position: Offensive Tackle

Frame: Long, lean frame with room to add considerable upper and lower body mass.

Athleticism: Quick first step and solid in footwork technique. He does well at the second level, and he likes to finish blocks with flare. He moves well but needs to improve his pad height as his frame fills out.

Instincts: He displays consistent footwork and has the mentality to be a technician. As his frame develops, he will see an increase in production.

Polish: Has a desirable frame, but needs to add another 20-25 pounds and improve his upper and lower body strength. He has solid footwork and displays high IQ, which is promising. He should continue to grow and develop over his senior season.

Bottom Line: Russell is an intriguing tackle prospect who possesses the requisite length, but lacks the overall size. He needs to develop his frame and improve his ability to bend to be successful at the next level. His footwork and hand placement are promising. He projects as a Power 5 contributor over his career.