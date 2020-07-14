SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Ethan Boyd Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: OT Ethan Boyd
Projected Position: Offensive Tackle
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-7, 290 pounds
School: East Lansing (Mich.) 
Committed to: Michigan State 

Frame: Boyd has a great frame at 6’7” with long arms, ideal build for a left tackle with some room to add mass. 

Athleticism: Boyd has average speed and quickness for a tackle prospect of his size. He does flash impressive strength on film, something he can build upon with more mass. 

Instincts: It may not always be how it was drawn up, but Boyd seems to always wind up with his man on the ground or out of the play. He gets the job done with power and grit. 

Polish: Being 6’7” makes for great tackles when they have good technique and leverage. That size can be drawback if the technique is not there. Boyd has the physical tools, but he is raw and will require development and polish, especially as a pass blocker. 

Bottom Line: Boyd is an extremely high ceiling project as a tackle. He has all the physical tools, but he needs to use them. He has long arms, but his hand punch and technique need work. He also plays too high, easy to do at his height. A good offensive line coach could have a quality left tackle if Boyd can take coaching and develop.

