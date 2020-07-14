SI All-American Candidate Evan Slocum Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Evan Slocum

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 5-foot-10, 175 pounds

Position: Safety

School: Cartersville (Ga.) Cartersville

Committed to: Wake Forest

Projected Position: Safety

Frame: Slocum is a little undersized, but he plays bigger than he is. Likely a similar build at the next level to his current one.

Athleticism: Slocum shows good speed and that he is a fluid athlete. Nice acceleration and good physicality. Shows strength and power of a much larger safety on film.

Instincts: Slocum is a heady player. Impressed with the way he comes down and fills in the run game, like an extra linebacker. Also, a nose for the ball, creates turnovers.

Polish: In high school, Slocum plays multiple positions on both sides of the ball. Settling on a single position at the next level will help his technique. As it stands, he is an excellent run defender and tackler, especially at his size. Solid cover safety that follows his keys to the ball.

Bottom Line: This is a young man that punches above his weight. Slocum plays, fits, and stops the run like a much larger safety. He has the speed to get back in coverage, as well as the ball skills to come up with interceptions. His technique needs to develop but playing a single position will help with that. Should grow into a multiyear starter by the time he is an upperclassman.