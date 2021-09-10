Fast-Rising 2024 ATH Boo Carter Planning Visits

2024 prospect Boo Carter of Chattanooga Christian School (Tenn.) is off to a nice early start in the recruitment process. Showcasing his talents over the summer at camps and work on the field has definitely caught the eyes of a few schools.

The CCS standout is off to a fast start this season, displaying why the early attention is there. Last week, Carter was a human highlight reel in the Chargers game against Silverdale Baptist Academy (Tenn.) Carter had over 200 yards on the ground at halftime and finished the night with over 325 all-purpose yards.

However, following the game, he was quick to credit practice habits and his team for his success.

"We practice hard every day, and we play hard as a team," Carter said on why he was experiencing the early success.

The Scenic City Standout currently holds four offers from teams: Eastern Kentucky, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and UTC, with multiple other schools expressing interest to his coaches.

With the college football season in full swing, Carter is already lining up visits for the coming months.

This weekend Carter will make the trip to Kentucky, a school that he currently does not hold an offer from, which could change on Saturday's visit.

Carter will then take visits to Tennessee on October 16th when the Vols host Ole Miss, then he will travel to Oxford the following weekend to check out the Rebels against the Tigers of Baton Rouge.

The young prospect is excited about the visits considering that he has only been able to make the trip to nearby Tennessee so far.