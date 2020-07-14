SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Gabe Stephens Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: LB Gabe Stephens
Position: Linebacker
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 210 pounds
School: Mount Holly (N.C.) Mountain Island Charter
Committed: North Carolina 

Frame: Still plenty of room for mass. More developed in hips. Could weigh 235-pounds. 

Athleticism: He changes direction well even when running fast. Stephens displayed the ability to stop and start quite well. Hand-eye coordination is very good. Really good flexibility. His hip power is impressive. 

Instincts: Stephens often sets up offensive tackles with a quick inside step and then moves laterally to quickly gain the edge. Times his first step with the snap of the football well. Cuts off running backs before getting outside. 

Polish: Stephens will use a dip and rip move when pass rushing. Good stab move to keep outside leverage versus offensive tackles. Will use his speed and flexibility to dip underneath the pads of offensive tackles. 

Bottom Line: Stephens can change directions quickly. Also really good lateral quickness and flexibility. His ability to use moves like a rip or a stab show he’s learning quickly. Stephens provides the frame to be a true edge rusher at the college level.

