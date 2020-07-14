SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Garner Langlo Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: OL Garner Langlo
Projected Position: Guard/Tackle
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-7, 270 pounds
School: Ocala (Fla.) Trinity Catholic
Committed to: Auburn 

Frame: Tall and lean, with budding muscle. Big shoulders, wide chest and thick waist. Average length in arms. Slender, developing thighs and trunk. Ample room for additional mass. 

Athleticism: Solid overall mobility. Explosive in short areas and fairly flexible in space. Above-average long speed. Strong, with burgeoning power. 

Instincts: Physical. Packs major punch at point of attack in run game; flattens linebackers. Will stay engaged with defenders far past LOS. Comfortable pulling and working double-teams to second level. Good awareness in pass protection; keeps feet, hands active. 

Polish: Shows consistent footwork as run and pass blocker. Needs better punch; occasionally catches in run game. Must add weight, generate more power from hips. 

Bottom Line: Langlo is a tall offensive lineman with a promising frame and good movement skills. Height suggests he’s bound for tackle at Auburn, but lack of arm length may keep him at guard. Projects as surefire contributor due to positional versatility, with potential to become multi-year starter.

