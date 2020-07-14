SI All-American Candidate Gavin Bartheil Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Gavin Bartheil Status: SI All-American candidate Vitals: 6-foot-2, 205 pounds Position: Linebacker School: Lakeland (Fla.) Lake Gibson Committed to: Georgia Tech Projected Position: WILL Linebacker

Frame: Lean and chiseled. Broad shoulders with notably long arms. Relatively thick, tightly-wound lower half. Should have no trouble adding considerable mass.

Athleticism: Acceleration pops off the tape. Good open-field speed. Runs through ball-carriers with ferocity. Impressive agility in man coverage. He starts and stops with ease, especially getting out of backpedaling.

Instincts: Quick to read and react at LOS and in the defensive backfield. Makes concerted effort to set the edge in the run game. Confident, forceful tackler; frequently lays out to bring down ball-carriers in space. Plays ball well in the air in coverage.

Polish: Pass-rush toolbox is largely unknown. Needs to continue increasing understanding of zone-coverage concepts. Physical player, unafraid to fill gaps and take on blocks. Comfortable matching up with receivers in coverage.

Bottom Line: Bartheil is probably due a redshirt year at Georgia Tech, but is athletic enough to make a difference on special teams as a true freshman. Either way, expect him to eventually start at WILL for the Yellow Jackets, playing a multi-faceted role that allows him to wreak havoc in space.