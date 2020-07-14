SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Gavin Bartheil Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Gavin Bartheil                                                                                                    Status: SI All-American candidate                                                                                    Vitals: 6-foot-2, 205 pounds                                                                                          Position: Linebacker                                                                                                          School: Lakeland (Fla.) Lake Gibson                                                                          Committed to: Georgia Tech                                                                                          Projected Position: WILL Linebacker

Frame: Lean and chiseled. Broad shoulders with notably long arms. Relatively thick, tightly-wound lower half. Should have no trouble adding considerable mass. 

Athleticism: Acceleration pops off the tape. Good open-field speed. Runs through ball-carriers with ferocity. Impressive agility in man coverage. He starts and stops with ease, especially getting out of backpedaling. 

Instincts: Quick to read and react at LOS and in the defensive backfield. Makes concerted effort to set the edge in the run game. Confident, forceful tackler; frequently lays out to bring down ball-carriers in space. Plays ball well in the air in coverage. 

Polish: Pass-rush toolbox is largely unknown. Needs to continue increasing understanding of zone-coverage concepts. Physical player, unafraid to fill gaps and take on blocks. Comfortable matching up with receivers in coverage. 

Bottom Line: Bartheil is probably due a redshirt year at Georgia Tech, but is athletic enough to make a difference on special teams as a true freshman. Either way, expect him to eventually start at WILL for the Yellow Jackets, playing a multi-faceted role that allows him to wreak havoc in space.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American