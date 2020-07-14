SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Gavin McKay Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: TE Gavin McKay
Projected Position: Tight End
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 210 pounds
School: Memphis (Tenn.) University
Committed to: Missouri 

Frame: Tall, lean frame with room to add considerable upper and lower body mass and definition. 

Athleticism: Plays well in the vertical the game and presents as more of a flex option at the tight end position. Displays nice body control and positioning down the field and tracks the ball well. Reports 34 receptions for 500 yards and 3 touchdowns in 2019. 

Instincts: Overwhelms smaller defenders at times with his frame, but he needs to improve his ability to leverage routes to create true body separation. 

Polish: Athletically gifted tight end who displays a nice catch radius and has potential to grow into a vertical threat at the college level. Needs to improve his route variation, ability to leverage defenders, and lateral quickness. 

Bottom Line: Gavin McKay is a tall, lean tight end with room to add quality mass and definition to his frame. He displays nice hands and shows acrobatic catch-ability at times. He needs to improve his ability to stem defenders deeper into his routes to increase leverage and production. He projects as a Power 5 starter over the course of his career.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American