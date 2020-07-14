SI All-American Candidate Gavin McKay Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: TE Gavin McKay

Projected Position: Tight End

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 210 pounds

School: Memphis (Tenn.) University

Committed to: Missouri

Frame: Tall, lean frame with room to add considerable upper and lower body mass and definition.

Athleticism: Plays well in the vertical the game and presents as more of a flex option at the tight end position. Displays nice body control and positioning down the field and tracks the ball well. Reports 34 receptions for 500 yards and 3 touchdowns in 2019.

Instincts: Overwhelms smaller defenders at times with his frame, but he needs to improve his ability to leverage routes to create true body separation.

Polish: Athletically gifted tight end who displays a nice catch radius and has potential to grow into a vertical threat at the college level. Needs to improve his route variation, ability to leverage defenders, and lateral quickness.

Bottom Line: Gavin McKay is a tall, lean tight end with room to add quality mass and definition to his frame. He displays nice hands and shows acrobatic catch-ability at times. He needs to improve his ability to stem defenders deeper into his routes to increase leverage and production. He projects as a Power 5 starter over the course of his career.