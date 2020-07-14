SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate George Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: OL George Jackson
Projected Position: Offensive Guard
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 350 pounds
School: Stone Mountain (Ga.) Stephenson
Committed to: Florida

Frame: Massive presence with adequate height for the offensive interior. Considerable loose weight throughout in need of retooling. 

Athleticism: Snap quickness relative to size with strong punch. Heavy footed but has efficient pulling experience with effectiveness at the point. 

Instincts: Wide base enables for marginal pass protection considering he is more of a catch blocker than aggressor. Appears to understand leverage and zone principles in the run game. Finesse blocker with tools to get to the second level with continued weight loss. 

Polish: Tends to overextend when beat inside with room to anchor sooner in reps. Will need to play with much lower center of gravity in college, in particular against smaller, quicker pass rushers. 

Bottom Line: Jackson is a bit of a project along the offensive line in projecting him to the SEC. He played multiple positions for national power IMG Academy as a junior with some success at right tackle. He flashes as a solid pass protector with a wide base and natural extension, placing him most comfortable in a zone scheme if/when working inside at the next level.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American