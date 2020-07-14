SI All-American Candidate George Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: OL George Jackson

Projected Position: Offensive Guard

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 350 pounds

School: Stone Mountain (Ga.) Stephenson

Committed to: Florida

Frame: Massive presence with adequate height for the offensive interior. Considerable loose weight throughout in need of retooling.

Athleticism: Snap quickness relative to size with strong punch. Heavy footed but has efficient pulling experience with effectiveness at the point.

Instincts: Wide base enables for marginal pass protection considering he is more of a catch blocker than aggressor. Appears to understand leverage and zone principles in the run game. Finesse blocker with tools to get to the second level with continued weight loss.

Polish: Tends to overextend when beat inside with room to anchor sooner in reps. Will need to play with much lower center of gravity in college, in particular against smaller, quicker pass rushers.

Bottom Line: Jackson is a bit of a project along the offensive line in projecting him to the SEC. He played multiple positions for national power IMG Academy as a junior with some success at right tackle. He flashes as a solid pass protector with a wide base and natural extension, placing him most comfortable in a zone scheme if/when working inside at the next level.