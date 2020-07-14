SI All-American George Miki-Han Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: George Miki-Han

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 300 pounds

Position: Center

School: Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei

Committed to: Colorado State

Projected Position: Center

Frame: Sturdy, dense body with thick makeup. Big arms and legs. Not too much length overall.

Athleticism: Miki-Han is an absolute brick wall. Nimble on his feet with excellent short-area lateral movement. He brings every bit of his 300-pound body with him on every punch without lunging. Scoots right along with flowing linebackers once he’s at top speed.

Instincts: Patient when uncovered with no immediate pass-rush threats. Works well with his guards on double teams. Lures linebackers out of position and cuts them off with quick feet. Keeps hands in lap to avoid hand swipes.

Polish: Uses his size to his advantage by getting under the defender’s pads. He does all the little things right and makes them look easy. Mastered the settle-and-drive technique. Just as effective solo as he is working with a guard up to the second level.

Bottom Line: Miki-Han is a road-clearing beast with a track record of dominating some of the top competition in the nation. Has a stifling initial punch with active feet and works extremely well with his two guards. As one of the most polished recruits in the class, he plays with technique seldom seen at the high school level.